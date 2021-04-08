GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenwood police say that two people were shot on Thursday afternoon at around 4:40.
Police say that the shooting began on Crawford Ave. but the two victims were found on Williams Ave.
A vehicle was involved in the shooting incident that police say may have already left the area. There is currently no description of the vehicle, according to police.
Greenwood PD says that a suspect is not yet in custody and the scene is still active.
The condition of the victims is unknown as of this writing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenwood police department.
MORE NEWS: Nearly 30% of encounters on the US-Mexico border in March were repeat crossers, administration says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.