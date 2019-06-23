Two shot on Sansbury Drive in Anderson

The scene of a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

 (FOX Carolina/ June 23, 2019)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Anderson are responding to a shooting that sent two victims to the hospital early Saturday evening.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 6:15 pm. on Sansbury Drive, just off of River Street. Capt. Mike Aikens with Anderson PD says their condition is unknown, and that the shooting is still under investigation.

Aikens believes this is an isolated incident, and anyone with information should call police. As of writing, Aikens told FOX Carolina APD could not release suspect information just yet.

Stay tuned for updates as we get them.

Skydiving plane crash in Hawaii claims 9 men, 2 women, most in their late 20s

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.