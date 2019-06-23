ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement in Anderson are responding to a shooting that sent two victims to the hospital early Saturday evening.
According to dispatch, the shooting happened around 6:15 pm. on Sansbury Drive, just off of River Street. Capt. Mike Aikens with Anderson PD says their condition is unknown, and that the shooting is still under investigation.
Aikens believes this is an isolated incident, and anyone with information should call police. As of writing, Aikens told FOX Carolina APD could not release suspect information just yet.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
