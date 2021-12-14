SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding two people who pepper sprayed employees at a Spartanburg store during a shoplifting incident, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
The incident happened at the Burlington Coat Factory at 1450 W.O. Ezell Blvd., according to the department.
Employees told officers they tried to stop a man and woman who were pushing a shopping cart of unpaid items out the door.
The two then put the items in large garbage bags and tried to run and when they employees tried to stop them, they were pepper sprayed, according to police.
The two then drove off in a grey or silver sedan.
Officers describe the woman as being a thin white woman with long blonde hair who was wearing a facemask, dark jeans, pink shoes, a peach/pink sweater with a white shirt underneath.
The man is described as a white man wearing a facemask with tan/brown shoes, grey jeans, a black ball cap, and a black hoodie with a red shirt underneath, according to police.
If you know where the two are or know anything about the incident, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
