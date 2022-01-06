LAKE LURE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers need your help finding out who stole items off a front porch in Lake Lure, according to the Lake Lure Police Department.
The incident happened between 8:30 a.m.-8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the department.
The two then drove off in a red Nissan Frontier.
If you recognize anything about the two people are the truck, you’re asked to call the department at 828-625-4911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.