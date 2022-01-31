Shoplifting

Police: Two women suspected of stealing baseball gloves turn themselves in (Greenville PD)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two women who were considered persons of interest and accused of stealing baseball gloves have turned themselves in, according to the Greenville Police Department.  

The department said the two persons of interest are accused of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of baseball gloves.

The two women weren't identified by police. 

The shoplifting incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to the department.

Vehicle.jpg

The females left the location in what appears to be a sliver four-door sedan. (Greenville PD)

