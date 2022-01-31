GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two women who were considered persons of interest and accused of stealing baseball gloves have turned themselves in, according to the Greenville Police Department.
The department said the two persons of interest are accused of stealing approximately $1,400 worth of baseball gloves.
The two women weren't identified by police.
The shoplifting incident took place on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Academy Sports and Outdoors, according to the department.
