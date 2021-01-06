UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Union County Police Department charged a man with attempted murder following a shooting on New Year's Day.
According to the Union County PD, on Jan. 1, 24-year-old Rykeem Oligawon Green shot at a grey Crown Vic along West Main Street. The Crown Vic had four occupants present at the time of the shooting.
Police said Green was brought to the Union County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Green has been charged with driving under suspension, first offense, discharging a firearm within the city, and four counts of attempted murder.
We do not know if the victims in the vehicle were injured.
