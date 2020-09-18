Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union have charged a man with felony DUI following an accident that happened in April of this year.
According to police, the accident happened on April 25, 2020, on Arthur Boulevard in Union.
Arrest warrants say Rodrick Johnson was operating 2012 Nissan Altima on when he hit a curb, an island with a direction sign, a sidewalk, a stop sign, a tree, then overturned.
Police say a passenger in the vehicle was ejected in the crash and suffered great bodily injuries.
Johnson was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury and booked into the Union County Detention Center.
