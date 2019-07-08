Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Union are investigating an apparent shooting after they were called to an apartment complex on Friday morning.
According to officers, they arrived at the apartments located on Lipsey Street in Union around 9:59 a.m. after the received a phone call about several shell casings on the ground.
Police say when they arrived, they spoke to a neighbor who said a man dressed in all black wearing a hoodie, jeans and shoes fired approximately 10 rounds into the apartment next door.
Police spoke to a resident in the apartment who said he was asleep at the time of the incident, and didn't even know it had occurred until he awoke Friday morning. The man told police his mother was also at the apartment at the time of the shooting, but she was not at home when police arrived.
Police say no one was hurt, and officers are still investigating the shooting.
