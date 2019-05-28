Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, officers with the Union City Police Department were called to a location on Main Street after receiving complaints about a man exposing himself to children.
According to officers, witness statements say a male suspect, identified later as Roland Ricco Foster, Jr, was standing near DD's Foot Mart on Main street when they noticed it looked like he had his hand in his pants.
According to witness statements, Foster then walked across the street with his pants down exposing his genitals to children who were outside in front of a home.
Officers say as they approached Foster, he threw his wallet at them, then began walking across the street to DD's Food Mart where another officer had his patrol vehicle parked. Officers say Foster then began pulling off his pants and shoes, throwing them in the parking lot of the food mart.
After being told to stop and that he was under arrest, officers say Foster then proceeded to kicked off his shorts, making him fully naked.
Officers finished taking Foster into custody and transported him to the Union County Jail charged with indecent exposure.
