Union, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Union County Police were called to a disturbance outside the Burger King located on the North Duncan Bypass on Sunday December 9.
Police say when they arrived, they spoke to the victim who told them his ex-girlfriend, identified as Maisie Nan Garner, pulled up to his vehicle while he was waiting in the drive-thru and began to pound on his windshield cracking it, then tearing a windshield wiper off his car.
Police say both the Burger King manager and another employee witnessed Garner approach the vehicle, try to enter it, then tear the windshield wiper off the victim's vehicle before throwing at his car then fleeing the scene in her vehicle.
After speaking with employees, the police returned to speak with the victim who told police video of the attack had been uploaded to social media.
Police issued an arrest warrant for Garner for malicious damage to property. Garner was arrested on December 19 and taken to the Union County Jail.
