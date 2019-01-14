Union County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A 34-year old Union County woman was arrested for simple possession of marijuana Sunday, after a domestic incident that Union Police Department responded to over the weekend. The woman was identified as Jameshia Jones, and the complainant was the woman's boyfriends' mother.
The mother and complainant, Ms. Jennings called the police in regards to an unwanted guest, and the suspect was drunk and causing a disturbance.
Union Police smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from both the victim and suspect and called for assistance from other officers.
The suspect, Jones was not wearing any underwear during this, police reported.
Upon asking the suspect about it, police found that the mother, Ms. Jennings had thrown her son's girlfriends clothes onto the porch. Upon request from the officers, she went and got it so the suspect could get dressed and leave, police say.
Jones and the mother continued to argue while she gathered her things to leave when Jones threw a baggie of marijuana on the couch in front of the police at the resident.
Union police then arrested Jones for simple possession of marijuana, and then she was escorted to Union County jail.
The marijuana was then placed into evidence at the UPS headquarters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.