Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville are searching for a suspect they say robbed a Spinx early Sunday morning.
According to officers, the suspect entered the Spinx on Pendleton Street around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 26.
Police say the suspect stole several cases of beer. When confronted by individuals at the store, police say the suspect threatened them with a firearm.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
