Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville police said things are getting back to normal after officers responded to numerous flooded roads and intersections with non-working traffic lights Thursday morning.
Shortly before 2 p.m. police stated that all traffic lights in the city are operational except the lights at the Pelham Road/Roper Mountain Road intersection.
Police said the Reedy River was also still at flood level around Hudson and Willard Streets.
More updates to come
----
Below is the earlier list of closures, flooding and traffic signal issues
STREET CLOSURES:
- The South Hudson Street Bridge is closed due to flooding.
- Willard Street, from West Washington Street to Mayberry Street is closed
TRAFFIC LIGHTS OUT:
According to the GPD, high traffic areas with numerous traffic lights out have been reported on Laurens Road, South Pleasantburg Drive, and Haywood Road.
Right now GPD is reporting all traffic lights from Cleveland Street to Antrim Drive are currently out in South Pleasantburg Drive.
Lights are also out on Laurens road between Haywood Road and Ackley Road.
ADDITIONAL TRAFFIC HAZARDS:
Flooding:
- Lois Avenue at Pendleton Street
- Cleveland Park closed to the public
- Lowlands area of Falls Park
- Mayberry Park ball field and adjacent areas of Swamp Rabbit Trail
Trees down:
- Trees down on power line on West Faris Rd. between Argonne and Oceola
The GPD would like to remind drivers:
- Use extreme caution as they approach intersections that do not have working traffic lights.
- Avoid areas of standing water in the roadway.
- Do not attempt to cross or go around road closures.
