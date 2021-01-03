SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that fetal skeletal remains were found in the wall of a house on Milliken St. in Pacolet on Sunday.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says that his office has taken possession of the remains and will submit them to a forensic anthropologist for more information. The coroner says that he believes the remains were concealed for a long period of time.
The coroner's office says that anthropology exams often take longer than pathology exams and that it may be months before more information is obtained from a forensic anthropology exam.
Police said a couple was renovating their home on Milliken Street when they uncovered the bones, wrapped in cloth within the wall.
Police said the bones are believed to be decades old.
The investigation is ongoing.
