EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County (SDPC) said a student was arrested at Easley High School Thursday morning following an off-campus incident.
When the student arrived on campus, Easley Police were on site to take the student into custody, according to the district.
Police said the student was arrested after a gun was found in their car. The student has been charged and has been released.
We're told Easley High students and staff were never in danger.
FOX Carolina is working to learn more from the police department. Stay tuned.
MORE NEWS: NCHP: Bus driver charged after bus carrying 21 students crashed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.