GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said a man on his way to the hospital was charged with assault and battery after he allegedly assaulted an EMT.
According to police, they initially arrived at the Extended Stay America hotel on Woodruff Road in response to a person passed out in a car.
Responding officers said it appeared 27-year-old Jacob Mims of Spartanburg was under the influence of narcotics. They also observed the car Mims was in did not belong to him.
Though, due to his physical state, Mims was first transported by EMS to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
On the way to the facility, officers say Mims forced his way out of the EMS vehicle. As he did so, police say he slammed the rear door of the vehicle on an EMT's arm - causing minor injuries.
Mims was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and battery of an aggravated manner.
