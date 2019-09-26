SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a man was arrested and charged for making and distributing obscene material.
Police said Stanley Wright Thornton Jr. was arrested on Wednesday.
Police said they began investigating earlier this month after receiving a report that Thornton had posted obscene material online.
According to the arrest warrants, Thornton recorded video of him pleasuring himself and then uploaded that video online.
Thornton was charged with participation in the preparation of obscene material and unlawful dissemination, procuring, or promoting obscenity.
