WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Walhalla Police said a group of people were attacked by three dogs while shooting fireworks, prompting a man to stab and kill two.
According to officers, the victims were shooting off fireworks on July 7 when the dogs approached and tried to grab the fireworks from the ground. The people said they stopped firing them in an attempt to diffuse the situation.
The father of the group - Alberto Francisco - says he instructed his children to back away slowly, while he lowered himself to the ground to lure the dogs to him.
Francisco said his father was bitten first, and then the dogs lunged for him. His father was close enough to hand him the knife they'd been using to open fireworks.
In defense of the animals' attacks, Francisco said he was able to fatally stab two of the dogs and injure the third.
He was bitten nearly 15 times during the incident.
The injured dog is in officials' custody on a bite hold. Francisco says the family has had issues with the dogs in the past, and that they belong to neighbors.
Francisco's injuries span from both arms, down the side of his torso, with a large bite on his leg that went through muscles. His leg injury impacts his ability to walk, as he already suffers from a spinal cord injury that affects his other leg.
MORE NEWS:
21 American Flags burned outside Upstate cemetery
Person of interest in custody after pipe bombs left at Pickens courthouse; bomb squad investigating more suspicious packages at another building
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.