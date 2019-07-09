WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) The Walhalla Police said a group of people were attacked by three dogs while shooting fireworks, prompting a man to stab and kill two.

According to officers, the victims were shooting off fireworks on July 7 when the dogs approached and tried to grab the fireworks from the ground. The people said they stopped firing them in an attempt to diffuse the situation. 

The father of the group - Alberto Francisco - says he instructed his children to back away slowly, while he lowered himself to the ground to lure the dogs to him. 

Francisco said his father was bitten first, and then the dogs lunged for him. His father was close enough to hand him the knife they'd been using to open fireworks.

In defense of the animals' attacks, Francisco said he was able to fatally stab two of the dogs and injure the third. 

He was bitten nearly 15 times during the incident. 

The injured dog is in officials' custody on a bite hold. Francisco says the family has had issues with the dogs in the past, and that they belong to neighbors. 

Francisco's injuries span from both arms, down the side of his torso, with a large bite on his leg that went through muscles. His leg injury impacts his ability to walk, as he already suffers from a spinal cord injury that affects his other leg. 

