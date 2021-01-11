ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they are investigating after a person was stabbed early Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the hospital around midnight and learned the victim had been cut multiple times.
The assault happened while the victim was walking along Livingston Street.
The victim told police two men, both in their twenties, wearing all black and face masks, were involved in the attack.
Police ask anyone with information on the attack APD at 828-252-1110.
