Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Gaffney say a man is in good condition following a shooting that happened on Saturday.
According to police, officers responded to the parking lot of a Walgreens on Floyd Baker Boulevard on November 7, around 4 p.m.
Police say when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.
We're told he was flown to Spartanburg Regional where is is currently reported in good condition.
Police say at this time the investigation is ongoing.
