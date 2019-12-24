Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, officers were called to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in Spartanburg.
According to Spartanburg County Dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 5:06 a.m.
Police say it happened at the Barksdale Apartments off Pierpont Avenue Ext.
Police say a suspect shot another man in the pelvis area following an argument.
We're told that suspect is in custody being interviewed at this point, and the victim is in stable condition at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
At this time, we don't know what charges if any the suspect is facing. We'll update as more information becomes available.
