Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday afternoon, Asheville Police say a victim was forced to use pepper spray to fight off a would be attacker.
Police say around 4 p.m. on September 19, they responded to a fight in progress near the Asheville Mall on South Tunnel Road.
Police say the victim was waiting at a bus stop when approached by the suspect who asked the victim for money. After refusing, police say the suspect, 30-year-old Gavin Robert Huffy, pulled out a knife and lunged at the victim.
Officers say the victim sprayed the suspect with pepper spray which provided bystanders time to assist the victim.
Huffy was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon. He was later released by a magistrate judge on a written promise to appear.
