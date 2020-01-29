WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Williamston police need your help tracking down a suspect they say robbed a shopper at knifepoint.
According to WPD, the suspect robbed the victim between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the Family Dollar. While there is no surveillance footage, the suspect reportedly had dreadlocks and wore a ted shirt and jeans.
Investigators are currently on the case, but need your help tracking down the suspect. Anyone who has information should contact Jody Culbertson or Kevin Marsee at 864-847-4012. Alternatively, you can leave anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.
