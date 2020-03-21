GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greer police say a suspect is in custody after running to Greenville from the scene of a domestic disturbance Saturday afternoon.
Greer PD says they responded to the residence on Pennsylvania Avenue around 4:30 p.m. and found a victim with a non-life threatening injury. Officers on scene determined the suspect fled the scene and had gone to Greenville.
The suspect, who remains unidentified as of writing, was found by Greenville PD near Perry Avenue shortly after. The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.
