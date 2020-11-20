INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says a Simpsonville man was shot and killed Friday evening in Inman, and police later confirmed a suspect was in custody.
The office says 26-year-old Derambez Deonte Morgan was shot more than once in the upper part of his body. A witness identified him, per the coroner's report. However, the report did not indicate where in Inman Morgan was shot. However, the coroner classified Morgan's death as a homicide.
Inman PD chief Keith Tucker later provided more details, confirming the scene unfolded along Bomar Street. When they arrived, Tucker says they found Morgan and detained several other people, including 34-year-old Corey Mark Porter of Parkersburg, West Virginia. Tucker says police had enough evidence from the scene to charge Porter with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Porter is now at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The investigation is ongoing.
