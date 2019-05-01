Wahalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said Wednesday afternoon a deadly shooting has been deemed self-defense and no charges will be filed.
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at Country Ridge Apartments on Pine Manor Circle.
Police said they arrived to find a man lying on the floor who was unconscious and had been shot multiple times.
The man was taken to the hospital and died early Wednesday morning, per Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.
Addis identified the deceased as 31-year-old Angel Rodriguez Jr.
Police said a 27-year-old man was also in the apartment and was detained.
Police said a full investigation was launched and investigators and the solicitor's office determined the shooting was a case of self-defense.
