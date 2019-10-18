WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers have cited a woman they say crashed into a garage in Walhalla on Wednesday with her child in the car. Luckily, officials say no one was seriously injured.
A post on Walhalla FD's Facebook page showed the extent of the damage done to the home off of Freedom Drive, which happened around 5:12 p.m. Nobody in either the car nor house was hurt. WFD says the garage was shored as a precaution as crews removed the vehicle, since the attached garage suffered significant structural damage.
WFD says neighbors showed how tight-knit the community is, with one neighbor giving lumber to help support the garage.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the home around 5:12 p.m. Chief Sean Brinson with Walhalla PD says officers made contact with the driver who was identified as 28-year-old Whitney Sloan Peay of Westminster.
Police say Peay's vehicle ran off the side of the road to the left, through a yard, finally crashing into the garage of the home.
Police say Peay's daughter was in the vehicle with her when the collision occurred.
Chief Brinson says officer's found a small amount of a green leafy substance consistent with marijuana in Peay's possession. Peay was cited with driving too fast for conditions and possession of marijuana.
