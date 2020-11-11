Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old, Daquian Sincere Jones, of Asheville.
Police say Jones is wanted on several outstanding warrants, all stemming from a breaking and entering incident on Mills Gap Road in south Asheville on Sunday.
Jones is described as standing 6 feet tall, 245 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has a scar on his left hand that is approximately eight inches in length.
Jones is charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering a place of worship
- Breaking and entering
- First degree burglary
- Injury to real property
In an update from APD on Wednesday Nov. 11, Jones received additional charges after breaking and entering at the Pet Vet on Hansel Avenue, early Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to called police at 828-252-1110.
