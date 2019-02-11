WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Williamston Police Department is warning people of a scam circulating on Facebook Marketplace.
Police said a man using the screen name of Richard Bucci is claiming to be selling and renting houses in the Williamston area.
Bucci, working out of Pennsylvania, reportedly has two properties listed in the town of Williamston, but police say both houses are lived in and not available for sale or rent.
Police said Bucci will ask for a deposit to be sent to his bank account and he will provide banking information or an app that can be used for the transfer of funds.
The first three numbers of the area code that Bucci provides is 723, police said.
