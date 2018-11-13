(FOX Carolina) - Police are once again reminding people not fall for an old scam that’s being repackaged on social media.
The scam is called the “Secret Sister Gift Exchange” and it has been ongoing on Facebook for a few years.
According to the Better Business Bureau, it’s an illegal pyramid scheme.
“The exchange has been circulating on social media sites and claims that participants will receive up to 36 gifts in exchange for sending one gift valued at $10,” the Better Business Bureau stated in a 2016 warning letter about the scheme.
Click here to read more about the scheme.
Tis' the season for shopping, Santa, and scams! It's a new twist on an old scam. we've seen the secret sister exchange, now it's being done with some people's favorite party gifts, wine.
