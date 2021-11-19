ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police want to warn the public of a potentially dangerous batch of drugs that led to back-to-back overdose cases in less than a one-hour span.
Officers responded to four different overdose cases in the downtown are Thursday between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., according to the Asheville Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.
