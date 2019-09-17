FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) The Fountain Inn Police Department says several warrants have been issued for a man accused of assaulting a woman, and shooting another man who tried to intervene.
Police say they responded to Hidden Creek Mobile Home in the late hours of September 16 in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers say they located a man who appeared to have been shot in the hand.
Through an investigation, police say they determined the victim had gone outside of a mobile home in an attempt to stop another man from assaulting a woman.
All three individuals were at the same residence at the time of the incident, police say.
When the victim intervened, police say the suspect shot at him - striking him in the hand - and fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police say they've identified the suspect, and issued warrants for the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of Violent Crime
- Domestic Violence High and Aggravated
The domestic violence charge stems from the assault of the female victim.
MORE NEWS:
Coroner releases name of man who died after being hit by car while working on broken down moped
8 Spartanburg County Schools recognized as some of America's Healthiest Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.