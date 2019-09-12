DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - Duncan police said Thursday warrants have been signed for a man accused of running after officers pulled over a car late Wednesday night.
Several police cruisers responded to a gas station near Duncan late Wednesday night, and a red sedan was towed from the scene.
Police said they pulled over a red sedan at the Marathon gas station on Hwy. 290
On scene, details were limited, but reporter Matt Kaufax saw police towing away the red car while working to find out what happened.
As officers were searching that vehicle, one of the people from the car ran.
Officers said they gave chase, but the man disappeared in a wooded area.
Police said the suspect who ran has since been identified as Broughton Nesbitt and he now has warrants out for his arrest.
