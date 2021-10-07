MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) – Officers say the heavy rain in the City of Marion was a factor in the death of a woman walking in a road Wednesday night, according to the Marion Police Department.
Harley Bailey-Causby was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on East Court Street when she crossed the intersection of East Court Street and Yancey Street and hit 45-year-old Catherine Renn, according to the department.
Bailey-Causby immediately pulled over and called emergency services.
The department’s preliminary investigation showed that Renn was wearing dark clothing and was walking in the roadway.
Bailey-Causby wasn’t injured and an investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.