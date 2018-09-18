GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greer police are investigating after two people were found dead in a burning apartment Tuesday morning.
Greer police said firefighters were called to Poplar Place Apartments just before 11:30 a.m.
When firefighters entered the unit to put out the fire, they found two bodies inside.
Police said the initial caller heard a loud boom and then saw smoke coming from a dryer vent.
The fire was contained to one, second-floor apartment.
A spokesman for the coroner's office said the victims were a male and female, both adults. They may have been dead for up to 24 hours before they were found.
The coroner said both bodies had signs of trauma and their deaths are being investigated as homicides.
SLED's arson unit was also called out to investigate.
The Greer Police Department said they are working with Wellford PD on a death investigation that appears to be connected to the homicides.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said a deceased male was found in a vehicle in the yard of a residence on Broad Street.
He was a resident of the apartment with the other two decedents, the coroner said.
According to the coroner's office, preliminary evidence suggests his death was self-inflicted.
None of the deceased's identities have been released at this time.
