Westminster, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday night, officers with the Westminster Police Department were called to the Ingles located at 1049 East Main Street for an armed robbery.
Police say the suspect walked into the store at 9:21 p.m., presented a gun and demanded money.
According to officers, the suspect was male, standing 5'10" - 6' tall, stocky build, completely covered in black clothing, dark colored shoes, blue gloves, face cover and dark sun glasses.
Police say the suspect fled the area on foot.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Westminster Police Department.
