WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- A woman is being sought by Williamston authorities, the police department posted on social media Friday night.
The woman is identified as Sommer Michele Ward, and is wanted for conspiracy, police say.
No other details were given at this time.
If you have seen Sommer or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Williamston Police Department at (864) 847-7425 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
