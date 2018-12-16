Spartanburg, S.C. (FOX Carolina -- Emergency officials responded to a single vehicle fatal crash in Spartanburg County, that took place outside of a Planet Fitness and a Fresh Market.
The collision occurred just before 9:00 a.m. on East Main Street.
Police say witnesses on scene told them two cars had been racing when one of the vehicles went off the road near Raymond James Financial and the Fresh Market.
The coroner says the driver of the car was pronounced dead at 9:51 a.m.
The victim was later identified as 49-year-old Anthony Bernard Beasley of W. Race Street in Gaffney.
His cause of death is listed as an accident caused by massive head trauma.
Both the coroner's office and Spartanburg City Police are investigating the crash.
