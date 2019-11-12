GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department says something was 'afoot' Tuesday morning when they responded to an area podiatrist's office to find a car had smashed through the wall.
Officers say a patient told them she was trying to back up out of her parking space at Piedmont Podiatry Associates just after 8 a.m. - when she accidentally put her car in drive, crashing through the side of the building.
Thankfully, no one was injured.
Police say there's currently no word on if the business will remain open for those with appointments scheduled for Tuesday.
