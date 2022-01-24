WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Waynesville Police Department said one officer was injured on Monday afternoon while trying to subdue a suspect.
Waynesville Police Chief David Adams said the incident occurred at around 12:37 p.m. near Russ Avenue and Wells Fargo Bank. According to Adams, An officer was driving along Russ Avenue when he spotted a woman walking along the double yellow line. The officer then got out of his vehicle and asked the woman if she needed any help getting out of traffic.
Adams said the woman then began shouting obscenities towards the officer and begged him to shoot her. She then pulled a knife out and threatened to kill the officer, according to Adams. The officer told the woman to drop the knife, but she continued to move towards him while lunging at him with the knife. The officer then requested assistance through dispatch, according to Adams.
According to Adams, another officer arrived at the scene in his SUV and blocked the woman from attacking anyone. The woman then stabbed the driver's side of the SUV and started running towards the officer to stab him. Adams said the officer who arrived at the scene then hit the woman with his SUV to prevent her from injuring anyone. Adams added that the SUV was going around 5mph and knocked the woman to the pavement.
Both officers then tried to corral the woman and get her into handcuffs. During the struggle, Adams said the woman stabbed one of the officers in the hand.
Officers were eventually able to get the knife away from her and get her into handcuffs. She was then transported to the Haywood County Jail and identified as Faith Nicole Wilson of Canton, NC.
Wilson was charged with the following after the incident.
- Felony - Assault Physical Injury on Law Enforcement
- Felony - Assault With A Deadly Weapon on A Law Enforcement Officer
- Misdemeanor – Resisting Public Officer
The injured officer was treated for the stab wound after the situation ended.
Officers were assisted by the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP and citizens who witnessed and videoed the incident.
