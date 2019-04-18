UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a woman was arrested Wednesday after she crashed a car into a mailbox when she reportedly tried to crash into a man standing next to it.
Police said they arrived at an address on Walnut Street to find the victim, a 41-year-old man, lying on the ground next to the mailbox.
The suspect, Laura Childers, 26, was still behind the wheel of the car.
Childers reportedly told officers she and her boyfriend had been arguing and she got mad and hit the mailbox.
The victim told police she was trying to hit him with the car when she hit the mailbox. The mailbox then knocked him down.
Childers was arrested and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
