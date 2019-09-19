ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman is in jail for biting off another woman's finger during a fight earlier in September 2019.
APD says Loyita Sayers and the other woman got into a fight on September 11 near Brooklyn Road and Appledorn Circle. During the fight, police say Sayers bit off the upper phalanx of the victim's finger. Police say she also took $20 from the victim.
After police arrived on scene, the victim was taken to Mission Hospital for treatment.
Sayers was arrested and charged with common law robbery and assault inflicting serious bodily injury. She was granted $30,000 secured bond on the robbery charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.