Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Monday night officers responded to the area of Rev. Booker T Sears Street and Charlie Mae Campbell Lane in reference to a disturbance involving a collision.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an unoccupied vehicle in the middle of the roadway which they traced to Montoya Freeman-Grant.
Officers say while they were on scene with the car, another officer radioed that they were with Grant who was walking to a gas station with her infant child.
Grant told officers that she and her boyfriend got into an argument over a domestic issue which resulted in her chasing him in their respective vehicles and him ultimately getting out and stealing her car keys.
Police spoke with a witness who told officers that Grant arrived at their home where Grant's boyfriend was talking with them, when Grant confronted them both.
The witness says that Grant's boyfriend pulled off in his car, and Grant followed, repeatedly hitting her boyfriend's car as they drove down the street with her infant child inside her vehicle.
Grant confirmed to police he did in fact get out of his vehicle and reached into Grant's car to take her keys.
When questioned, Grant's boyfriend said he took the keys from Grant because he believed she was putting his one-month-old child's life in danger. According to officers he also told them that he believed if he didn't take her keys she would have caused them both to wreck.
Officers arrested Grant and charged her with domestic violence second degree.
She was transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center where she is currently being held.
