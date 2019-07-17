ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police say a woman was caught red-handed breaking into a man's truck on Monday, and they say she stole from other people in the neighborhood.
APD says 28-year-old Rosalee Jean Ware was arguing with the man on State Street when a patrol unit arrived. Officers say she had a bag taken from the man's truck, and found several more bags with miscellaneous property in them. Officers say they then canvassed the neighborhood and found four more victims who had vehicles rummaged through. They also met with one person who had items taken from their front porch.
Ware's charges include the following:
- Five counts of breaking and entering to a motor vehicle
- Three counts of financial card theft
- Six counts of misdemeanor larceny
- Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- Possession of non-marijuana paraphernalia
Secured bond for Ware was set at $30,000.
