ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A woman has been charged after calls to 911 reported her shooting a gun into the air, according to the Asheville Police Department.
Police said they were called to Granada Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday in regards to the woman shooting into the air.
The woman, Angela Elaine Hough, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Charged with going armed to the terror of the public
The department said Hough is currently in jail on a $6,000 secured bond.
