Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg police said a woman was charged after a shooting at the Quick Trip on West Main Street in Spartanburg early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m.
Police said the victim, a man, was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the business.
Police said the victim's ex-girlfriend, Brenda Brown, was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and pointing and presenting a firearm.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
