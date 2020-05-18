SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg police said a woman was arrested after a drive-by shooting Sunday night.
Police said it happened at a home on Lincoln Drive.
Renee Lavonne Simon is charged with two counts of attempted murder and four weapons offenses.
According to Spartanburg Police Department incident reports, Simon is accused of firing shots at her ex-boyfriend and his new boyfriend as they were arriving at the home.
Police said no one was hurt and no property was damaged.
Two shell casings were found outside the home.
Police said the victims also showed them text messages and videos in which Simon had reportedly been making threats.
