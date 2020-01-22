UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) – Union police said a woman was arrested after she was accused of shooting her husband in the arm.
The shooting happened Tuesday in the bedroom of a home on O’Shields Street.
Police said they arrived to find the 40-year-old victim sitting on the sidewalk with a towel wrapped around his arm.
Larissa Means, 38, was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, according to an arrest warrant.
MORE NEWS - Superintendent: 2nd grader removed from an Upstate school after bringing BB gun, firing it in backpack
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.