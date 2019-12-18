GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greer police said Wednesday a woman was charged after crashing a vehicle into an apartment building.
The wreck happened on McNeely Circle.
Police said the driver, Tamika Grady, was not hurt but smelled strongly of alcohol.
A 4-year-old child was also in the back of the car in an unsecured car seat but was not hurt, police said.
After failing a field sobriety test, police said Grady was taken to the city jail, where a bag containing a green leady substance fell out of her bra. She also consented to a breathalyzer test at the jail, which police said registered at .150 percent.
DSS was notified and the child was released to a family member.
Grady was charged with driving under the influence first offense and child endangerment.
Police said the Greer Fire Marshal responded to the crash site and condemned the apartment building.
MORE NEWS - Army of volunteers distributes thousands of Angel Tree gifts in Greenville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.