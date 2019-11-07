Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police said a woman was cited for reckless driving after a car drove into a Greenville restaurant on Thursday.
According to police, the crash happened around 10:52 a.m. at the Asian Delight Hibachi and Sushi on Pelham Road.
Firefighters said the woman in the car had to be extracted and was treated by EMS for minor injuries.
Police said the 73-year-old driver pushed down on the gas pedal by mistake when she turned into the parking lot.
The car crashed through the front of the business and came to rest inside.
The driver was ticketed for reckless driving, according to a police report.
